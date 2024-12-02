NASA Experts Share Inspiring Stories of Perseverance to Students

A group of middle school students engage with a model aircraft while learning from NASA experts in the model lab at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California during an event hosted by NASA’s California Office of STEM Engagement. NASA/Steve Freeman

In celebration of National Aviation History Month, experts from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, spoke with middle school students during a recent event hosted by NASA’s California Office of STEM Engagement. NASA Armstrong employees shared stories about the center’s role in aviation history and current research projects while also talking about their own paths to working at NASA. During the virtual and in-person event on Nov. 6, Southern California middle school students were presented with the importance of pursing their passions, the value of internships and exploring diverse career opportunities within NASA.

Kicking off the event, NASA Armstrong Center Director Brad Flick talked about his journey from a small town to becoming a NASA engineer. “I never, in my wildest dreams thought I had the opportunity to work for someplace like NASA,” Flick said. “I’ve been here for almost 40 years and at a little part of NASA that most people don’t know exists, right? Which is really cool that we’re tying this to aviation history month, because this is one of the places where aviation history has been made, is being made and will continue to be made.” Flick encouraged students to participate in STEAM programs that integrate the arts with science, technology, engineering, and math and stressed the importance of asking questions and being curious.

A panel of four NASA Armstrong experts – Laurie Grindle, deputy center director; Troy Asher, director of Flight Operations; Nicki Reid, lead operations engineer; and Julio Trevino, operations engineer – shared their stories about their career paths and experiences at NASA.

NASA Armstrong experts share their stories about their career paths and experiences at NASA to middle school students during an event hosted by NASA’s California Office of STEM Engagement at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. From left to right: Laurie Grindle, Julio Trevino, Nicki Reid and Troy Asher. NASA/Steve Freeman

Reid talked about her initial struggle with math and science and how it didn’t stop her from obtaining an engineering degree and applying for internships, which is what ultimately opened the door for her at NASA. “It was a really cool experience because it gives you a chance to decide whether or not you like the job and I got to learn from different people every summer,” Reid said.

Grindle’s dream as a kid was to become an astronaut and although did not happen for her, her interest in aviation and space continued, which ultimately led to working at NASA as a student. “I had a lot of different opportunities working in different roles. I had fun while doing it and did a job I really enjoyed that made it not like work,” Grindle said.

For Asher, determination and commitment helped him become a pilot. “I remember sitting in the back seat of the airplane, looking out and thinking, ‘I love this. I’m doing this forever,’” Asher said. “But it took me five or six years before I had that moment, and it was the commitment the kept me going.”

A group of middle school students and their teachers sit in the control room for a hands-on experience at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California during an event hosted by NASA’s California Office of STEM Engagement for National Aviation History Month. NASA/Steve Freeman

Stories and experiences like these are important for students to hear to inspire them in their own journeys into adulthood. Students also received tours around the center with stops in the model lab, life support office and control room.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for my seventh-grade students to learn more about careers and career paths in NASA,” said Shauna Tinich, Tropico Middle School teacher. “They were surprised that people other than astronauts and rocket scientists work for NASA, and this excited many of my students.”

NASA’s California Office of STEM Engagement collaborates with the regional STEM community to provide opportunities like these, with the support of Next Gen STEM, to help students in sparking their interest and inspiring the next generation of leaders. To learn more, visit www.nasa.gov/learning-resources.