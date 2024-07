Ames Center Director Eugene Tu, left, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, pose in front of the NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility hyperwall as it displays New Zealand and Earth’s ocean currents. NASA/ Brandon Torres Navarrete

As one of eight nations that helped to develop the Artemis Accords, New Zealand is a valuable NASA partner. On July 12, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley to learn more about how Ames supports efforts to return humans to the Moon and the ongoing collaboration between NASA and New Zealand to observe and study Earth’s interconnected systems.