Suggested Searches

2 min read

NASA Tech Developed for Home Health Monitoring  

Margo Pierce

Science Writer

Apr 07, 2025
Article
In a clean room, Europa Clipper is examined by engineers, the photo is focusing on a box full of wires toward the top of the spacecraft
NASA uses radio frequency (RF) for a variety of tasks in space, including communications. The Europa Clipper RF panel — the box with the copper wiring near the top — will send data carried by radio waves through the spacecraft between the electronics and eight antennas.
Credit: NASA

Even before we’re aware of heart trouble or related health issues, our bodies give off warning signs in the form of vibrations. Technology to detect these signals has ranged from electrodes and patches to watches. Now, an innovative wall-mounted technology is capable of monitoring vital signs. Advanced TeleSensors Inc. developed the Cardi/o Monitor with an exclusive license from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. 

Over the course of five years, NASA engineers created a small, inexpensive, contactless device to measure vital signs, a challenging task partly because monitoring heart rate requires picking out motions of about one three-thousandth of an inch, which are easily swamped by other movement in the environment.  

By the late 1990s, hardware and computing technology could meet the challenge, and the NASA JPL team created a prototype the size of a thick textbook. It would emit a radio beam toward a stationary person, working similarly to a radar, and algorithms differentiated cardiac and respiratory activity from the “noise” of other movements.  

When Sajol Ghoshal, now CEO of Austin, Texas-based Advanced TeleSensors, participated in a demonstration of the prototype, he saw the potential for in-home monitoring. By then, developing an affordable device was possible due to the miniaturization of sensors and computing technology.  

A square shaped device on a trapezoidal mount, "Cardi/o" is imprinted on the surface
The Cardi/o vital sign monitor uses NASA-developed technology to continually monitor vital signs. The data collected can be sent directly to medical care providers, cutting down on the number of home healthcare visits.
Credit: Advanced TeleSensors Inc.

The Cardi/o Monitor is 3 inches square and mounts to a ceiling or wall. It can detect vital signs from up to 10 feet. Multiple devices can be scattered throughout a house, with a smartphone app controlling settings and displaying all data on a single dashboard. The algorithms NASA developed detect heartbeat and respiration, and the company added heart rate variability detection that indicates stress and sleep apnea.  

If there’s an anomaly, such as a dramatic heart rate increase, an alert in the app calls attention to the situation. Up to six months of data is stored in a secure cloud, making it accessible to healthcare providers. This limits the need for regular in-person visits, which is particularly important for conditions such as infectious diseases, which can put medical professionals and other patients at risk.  

Through the commercialization of this life-preserving technology, NASA is at the heart of advancing health solutions.  


Read More

Share

Details

Last Updated
Apr 07, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

2 min read

NASA Cloud Software Helps Companies Find their Place in Space 

Article 2 weeks ago
2 min read

NASA Expertise Helps Record all the Buzz

Article 3 weeks ago
2 min read

What is a NASA Spinoff? We Asked a NASA Expert: Episode 53

Article 1 month ago
Keep Exploring

Discover Related Topics

Missions

Humans in Space

Jet Propulsion Laboratory – News

Solar System