NASA Expertise Helps Record all the Buzz

Test flights help airplane and drone manufacturers identify which parts of the aircraft are creating the most noise. Using hundreds of wired microphones makes it an expensive and time-consuming process to improve the design to meet noise requirements. Credit: NASA

Airplane manufacturers running noise tests on new aircraft now have a much cheaper option than traditional wired microphone arrays. It’s also sensitive enough to help farmers with pest problems. A commercial wireless microphone array recently created with help from NASA can locate crop-threatening insects by listening for the sounds they make in fields.

Since releasing its first commercial product in 2017, a sensor for wind tunnel testing developed with extensive help from NASA (Spinoff 2020), Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation (IC2) has doubled its staff and moved to a larger lab and office space to produce its new WirelessArray product. Interested in making its own flight tests more affordable, NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, supported this project with Small Business Innovation Research contracts and expert consulting.

Airplanes go through noise testing and require certification that they don’t exceed the noise level set for their body type by the Federal Aviation Administration. When an airplane flies directly overhead, the array collects noise data to build a two-dimensional map of the sound pressure and its source. A custom software package translates that information for the end user.

For previous NASA noise testing, multiple semi-trucks hauled all the sensors, wires, power generators, racks of servers, and other equipment required for one flight test. The setup and teardown took six people three days. By contrast, two people can pack the WirelessArray into a minivan and set it up in a day.

IC2 is working with an entomologist to use acoustic data to listen for high-frequency insect sounds in agricultural settings. Discovering where insects feed on crops will make it possible for farmers to intervene before they do too much damage while limiting pesticide use to those areas. Whether it’s helping planes in the sky meet noise requirements or keeping harmful insects away from crops, NASA technology is finding sound-based solutions for the benefit of all.