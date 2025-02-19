Suggested Searches

2 min read

How Long Does it Take to Get to the Moon… Mars… Jupiter? We Asked a NASA Expert: Episode 51

The headshot image of Emily Furfaro

Emily Furfaro

Feb 19, 2025
Article

So how long does it take to get from Earth to the Moon, to Mars or to Jupiter? As with most things in life, the answer is: it depends.

During the Apollo program, when NASA sent humans to the Moon, those missions took several days to reach the Moon. The fastest of these was Apollo 8, which took just under three days to go from Earth orbit to orbit around the Moon.

Now it’s possible to save some fuel by flying different kinds of trajectories to the Moon that are shaped in such a way to save fuel. And those trajectories can take more time, potentially weeks or months, to reach the Moon, depending on how you do it.

Mars is further away, about 50 percent further away from the Sun than Earth is. And reaching Mars generally takes somewhere between seven to ten months, flying a relatively direct route.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter mission took about seven and a half months to reach Mars. And NASA’s MAVEN mission took about ten months to reach Mars.

Jupiter is about five times further away from the Sun than the Earth is. And so in order to make those missions practical, we have to find ways to reduce the fuel requirements. And the way we do that is by having the spacecraft do some flybys of Earth and or Venus to help shape the spacecraft’s trajectory and change the spacecraft’s speed without using fuel. And using that sort of approach, it takes between about five to six years to reach Jupiter.

So NASA’s Galileo mission, the first mission to Jupiter, took just a little over six years. And then NASA’s second mission to Jupiter, which was called Juno, took just under five years.

So to get to the Moon takes several days. To get to Mars takes seven to ten months. And getting to Jupiter takes between five and six years.

[END VIDEO TRANSCRIPT]

Full Episode List

Full YouTube Playlist

Share

Details

Last Updated
Feb 19, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

Eclipses to Auroras: Eclipse Ambassadors Experience Winter Field School in Alaska

In 2023 and 2024, two eclipses crossed the United States, and the NASA Science Activation…

Article 20 hours ago
2 min read

NASA Science: Being Responsive to Executive Orders

February 18, 2025 To the NASA Science Community –  As the nation’s leader in Earth…

Article 21 hours ago
5 min read

Ultra-low-noise Infrared Detectors for Exoplanet Imaging

One of the ultimate goals in astrophysics is the discovery of Earth-like planets that are…

Article 1 day ago
Keep Exploring

Discover Related Topics

Missions

Humans in Space

Climate Change

Solar System