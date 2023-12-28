These images of asteroid Apophis were recorded in March 2021 by radio antennas at the Deep Space Network’s Goldstone complex in California and the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. The asteroid was 10.6 million miles (17 million kilometers) away, and each pixel has a resolution of 127 feet (38.75 meters). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech and NSF/AUI/GBO

Save the Date

Apophis 2029 Innovation (A29I) Listening Workshop

February 7, 2024

OVERVIEW:

NASA’s Agency Chief Technologist (ACT) within the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy (OTPS) is hosting a listening workshop on February 7, 2024, on innovative approaches to conduct missions during the Earth flyby of the asteroid Apophis in 2029. This workshop is co-hosted with NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) in the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) as well as with NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD).

The Apophis 2029 Innovation (A29I) Listening Workshop will engage the public to explore innovative approaches for a low-cost mission to the asteroid Apophis. Specifically, the workshop seeks information from the commercial space sector, academia, researchers, technology developers, transportation providers, other government agencies, international space agencies, and other interested parties on innovative programmatic, financial, and partnership approaches. Participation by other U.S. government agencies and international space agencies is highly encouraged. The agenda will feature an overview briefing by NASA officials followed by pre-scheduled one-on-one listening sessions between NASA and interested parties.

PROGRAM

The listening workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The workshop is divided into two parts.

The first part is a widely attended morning overview briefing that will be held at the James E. Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters (West Lobby, 300 E St SW, Washington, DC 20024), starting at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Doors will open at 8:15 AM Eastern Time.

The second part will be one-on-one sessions between NASA representatives and external organizations. These one-on-one sessions will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. NASA will determine the final schedule of one-on-one sessions and will contact organizations directly to confirm logistics, location, and assigned session time. The location will be within close proximity to NASA headquarters. Each organization requesting a one-on-one session is limited to up to three participants per organization. The one-on-one sessions will be no more than 30 minutes in length for each organization.

For the one-on-one sessions, please do not prepare a slide deck or presentation material as audio/visual equipment will not be provided nor will be permitted. NASA also will not accept any written or electronic material. Please do not provide any confidential or proprietary information during the one-on-one sessions. The one-one-one sessions will not be recorded; however, notes may be taken by NASA civil servants or its support contractor(s).

For those organizations and individuals interested in participating in the overview briefing and/or the one-on-one sessions please RSVP by January 19, 2024 by providing the following for all individuals attending from your organization:

Name

Title (if applicable)

Affiliation

Email

Phone number

Attending overview briefing: Y/N

Attending one-on-one session: Y/N

Please RSVP by sending an email to taelor.n.jones@nasa.gov using the subject line “Apophis 2029 Workshop.”

There are no associated activities (e.g., procurement, cooperative agreement, Space Act agreement, etc.) planned at this time.

