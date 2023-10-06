Navigating Tomorrow’s Opportunities

Help Improve Federal Agency Forecasts of Procurement Opportunities

The Office of Federal Procurement Policy in the Office of Management & Budget, Executive Office of the President, is hosting a three-week crowdsourcing campaign to seek feedback and preview changes under consideration for agency forecasts of procurement opportunities.

Click HERE to participate in this campaign

All are welcome to participate. We are especially interested in private sector input, including feedback from current and prospective vendors, to understand:

How well do the changes that the Federal Government is considering for agency forecasts of procurement opportunities resonate with your business needs?

Participate in the campaign any time October 3 – 31, 2023 to share your feedback on the changes under consideration.

Your contributions will help shape plans and activities to ensure that Federal agency forecasts of procurement opportunities are strategic tools for business success.

Thank you and we look forward to your feedback!

Christine Harada

Senior Advisor

Office of Federal Procurement Policy

Office of Management & Budget

Executive Office of the President