Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Suggested Searches

1 min read

Navigating Tomorrow’s Opportunities

Garrett Shea

Garrett Shea

Oct 06, 2023
Article

Help Improve Federal Agency Forecasts of Procurement Opportunities 

Help Improve Federal Agency Forecasts of Procurement Opportunities 

The Office of Federal Procurement Policy in the Office of Management & Budget, Executive Office of the President, is hosting a three-week crowdsourcing campaign to seek feedback and preview changes under consideration for agency forecasts of procurement opportunities. 

Click HERE to participate in this campaign 

All are welcome to participate. We are especially interested in private sector input, including feedback from current and prospective vendors, to understand: 

  • How well do the changes that the Federal Government is considering for agency forecasts of procurement opportunities resonate with your business needs? 

Participate in the campaign any time October 3 – 31, 2023 to share your feedback on the changes under consideration. 

Your contributions will help shape plans and activities to ensure that Federal agency forecasts of procurement opportunities are strategic tools for business success. 

Thank you and we look forward to your feedback! 

Christine Harada 

Senior Advisor
Office of Federal Procurement Policy
Office of Management & Budget
Executive Office of the President

Downloads

Navigating Tomorow’s Opportunities

Oct 6, 2023

PDF (202.35 KB)