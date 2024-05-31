Suggested Searches

General Counsel Organization – Headquarters

NASA

May 31, 2024
General Counsel
Iris Lan

Deputy General Counsel
Christine Pham (Acting)

Director of Legal Operations
Bryan R. Diederich (Acting)

Associate General Counsel for Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group
Scott Barber

Associate General Counsel for General Law Practice Group
Katie Spear

Associate General Counsel for Commercial and Intellectual Property Law Group
Karen M. Reilley

Associate General Counsel for International and Space Law Practice Group
Rebecca Bresnik

Agency Counsel for Ethics
Adam F. Greenstone

Director, Acquisition Integrity Program
Monica Aquino-Thieman