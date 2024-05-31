General Counsel Organization – Headquarters

General Counsel
Iris Lan
Deputy General Counsel
Christine Pham (Acting)
Director of Legal Operations
Bryan R. Diederich (Acting)
Associate General Counsel for Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group
Scott Barber
Associate General Counsel for General Law Practice Group
Katie Spear
Associate General Counsel for Commercial and Intellectual Property Law Group
Karen M. Reilley
Associate General Counsel for International and Space Law Practice Group
Rebecca Bresnik
Agency Counsel for Ethics
Adam F. Greenstone
Director, Acquisition Integrity Program
Monica Aquino-Thieman