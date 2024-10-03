The Commercial and Intellectual Property Law Practice Group is responsible for providing Agency-wide legal advice for negotiating, drafting, and interpreting Space Act Agreements; for partnering arrangements with commercial organizations; and, for commercialization of NASA activities. The Practice Group also provides advice and counsel in patents, copyrights, and trade secrets.

Intellectual Property

For the area of patents, the Practice Group has an Intellectual Property division devoted to providing functional guidance with respect to patent solicitation to ensure application of uniform criteria Agency-wide. In addition, the division supports the implementation of policies and procedures related to patent and copyright licensing and supports the U.S. Department of Justice in patent infringement-related claims.

Contacts

Associate General Counsel:

Karen Reilley

Agency Counsel for Intellectual Property:

Trent Roche

