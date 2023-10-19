Public Invited to International Observe the Moon Night Oct. 21

NASA

NASA’s Planetary Mission’s Program Office is hosting an International Observe the Moon Night event Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration in Huntsville, Alabama. The event is free and open to the public.

This family-friendly event will feature Moon and solar system exhibits along with a variety of hands-on activities for children and adults. The Von Braun Astronomical Society will be outside with telescopes, providing guided tours of the Moon, planets, and other celestial objects for visitors after sunset. Mister Bond & the Science Guys of Nashville will lead space science experiments and Janet Ivey, host of the PBS series “Janet’s Planet,” will give a talk on lunar landers. Other highlights include a LED mirror robot show, face painting, a photo booth, and DJ dance party.

Guests should enter the Davidson Center through the doors facing the parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m.

International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages understanding of the Moon and NASA’s mission of exploration and scientific discovery. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is the official visitor center of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Marshall manages the Planetary Missions Program Office for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

To participate in International Observe the Moon Night from wherever you may be, check out our official NASA TV broadcast at 7- 8 p.m. EDT here:

https://moon.nasa.gov/observe-the-moon-night/participate/live-streams/

Jonathan Deal

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

jonathan.e.deal@nasa.gov

256-544-0034