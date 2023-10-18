News Media Invited to NASA Langley’s Open House

NASA’s “Spacey Casey” welcomes visitors to NASA Langley Research Center. NASA

HAMPTON, Virginia – Members of the media are invited to cover the Open House at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Media will have photo, video, and interview opportunities. Center Director Clayton Turner and NASA astronaut Victor Glover will be available to answer media questions at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the first time since 2017 Langley has opened its gates and doors to the public, inviting them to learn more about the center’s innovative aerospace research.

Event: Open House

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: NASA’s Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va.

RSVP Deadline: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Please note! In order to cover the event and have access to parking on center, media outlets must RSVP with Brittny McGraw at 757-769-3763 or brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov no later than 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Media who attempt to come to the center without an RSVP will not have vehicle access.

Media interested in interviewing Clayton Turner and Victor Glover should follow the procedures listed above, but must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Helpful links :

NASA Langley Research Center: https://www.nasa.gov/langley/

NASA Langley’s Open House: https://openhouse.larc.nasa.gov/

Please contact:

Brittny McGraw

Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va.

757-769-3763

brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov

David Meade

Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va.

757-751-2034

davidlee.t.meade@nasa.gov

