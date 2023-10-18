Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

News Media Invited to NASA Langley’s Open House

Sondra Woodward

Oct 18, 2023
RELEASE23-002

Langley Research Center

A NASA employee wears an astronaut suit and stands on bright green and freshly cut grass in front of the welcome sign at NASA Langley Research Center. The welcome sign features a large, blue globe with the NASA insiginia on it and text on a long stone ridge that reads "Langley Research Center." Flowers line the edge of the stone ridge.
NASA’s “Spacey Casey” welcomes visitors to NASA Langley Research Center.
NASA

HAMPTON, Virginia – Members of the media are invited to cover the Open House at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Media will have photo, video, and interview opportunities. Center Director Clayton Turner and NASA astronaut Victor Glover will be available to answer media questions at 9 a.m. on Saturday. 

This is the first time since 2017 Langley has opened its gates and doors to the public, inviting them to learn more about the center’s innovative aerospace research.

Event: Open House 
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023  
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
Location: NASA’s Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va.
RSVP Deadline: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Please note! In order to cover the event and have access to parking on center, media outlets must RSVP with Brittny McGraw at 757-769-3763 or  brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov no later than 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Media who attempt to come to the center without an RSVP will not have vehicle access.

Media interested in interviewing Clayton Turner and Victor Glover should follow the procedures listed above, but must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

NASA Langley Research Center: https://www.nasa.gov/langley/

NASA Langley’s Open House: https://openhouse.larc.nasa.gov/

Brittny McGraw  
Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va. 
757-769-3763 
brittny.v.mcgraw@nasa.gov

David Meade  
Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va. 
757-751-2034
davidlee.t.meade@nasa.gov

