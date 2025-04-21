NASA’s SPHEREx Team To Ring New York Stock Exchange Bell

NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer), a space telescope, is situated on a work stand ahead of prelaunch operations at the Astrotech Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: BAE Systems/Benjamin Fry

Members of the team behind NASA’s newest space telescope will ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell in New York City at 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 22. The team helped build, launch, and operates NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) mission to explore the origins of the universe. The New York Stock Exchange will share a recording of the closing bell ceremony on YouTube after the event.

After launching March 11 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, SPHEREx will soon begin collecting data on more than 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way, to improve our understanding of how the universe evolved and search for key ingredients for life in our galaxy. The observatory’s first images confirmed all of the telescope’s systems are working as expected, as the team prepares SPHEREx to begin mapping the entire sky.

Bell ringers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the mission, will be joined by team members from BAE Systems Inc., Space & Mission Systems, which built the telescope and spacecraft’s main structure, known as a bus, for NASA.

For more information on SPHEREx, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/spherex

-end-

Alise Fisher

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov

Calla Cofield

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

626-808-2469

calla.e.cofield@jpl.nasa.gov