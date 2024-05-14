NASA’s DC-8 to Fly Low Altitude Over Palmdale, California, for Final Flight

NASA’s DC-8 aircraft. NASA

NASA’s DC-8 aircraft will fly at low altitude over Palmdale, California, and surrounding areas during its final flight from NASA’s Armstrong’s Flight Research Center in Edwards, California , to Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

After 37 years of successful airborne science missions, the DC-8 aircraft is retiring at Idaho State University, where it will be used to train future aircraft technicians by providing hands-on experience at the college’s Aircraft Maintenance Technology Program.

Residents in the areas below will see and hear the aircraft as it flies to its new and final home.

Where: Palmdale, California; Edwards, California (and surrounding areas) .

When: Wednesday, May 15 , between 10:00-10:30 AM.

Additional details: All flyovers are conducted at a safe altitude without harm to public, wildlife, or infrastructure. Jet aircraft are loud and those with sensitivity to loud noises should be aware of the flyover window.

To follow along real-time with the DC-8’s flight path, visit:

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/tracker/#!/status/list , or:

Go to www.FlightAware.com or download the app.

Type the aircraft tail number in the search bar: N817NA.

Follow the aircraft in real time!

Learn more:

About the DC-8 aircraft: https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/armstrong/dc-8-aircraft/ .

About the DC-8 ’ s retirement: https://www.nasa.gov/image-article/nasas-dc-8-completes-final-mission-set-to-retire/ .

-end-

For more information, contact:

Erica Heim

NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, California

650-499-9053

erica.heim@nasa.gov