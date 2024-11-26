Suggested Searches

NASA, USAID Invite Media to Launch of New SERVIR Central America Hub

The headshot image of Lee Mohon

Lee Mohon

Nov 26, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY24-10

Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) invite media to the official launch celebration of the new SERVIR Central America regional hub, located in Costa Rica, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. EST. The event will be hosted by NASA SERVIR Program Manager Daniel Irwin, U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador William H. Duncan, and a representative from El Salvador’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN).

Betzy Hernandez from SERVIR's Science Coordination Office leads a land cover mapping workshop in Belize. NASA and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are opening a new SERVIR Central America regional hub, located in Costa Rica, on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
NASA

Central America is the latest addition to SERVIR’s global network, a NASA and USAID initiative that has been operating in Asia, Africa, and Latin America since 2005. 

Implemented by the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE), SERVIR Central America will strengthen climate resilience, sustainable resource management, and biodiversity conservation through satellite data and geospatial technology. The SERVIR Central America hub will support evidence-based decision-making at local, national, and regional levels, strengthening the resilience of more than 40 million people in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

The event will be in Spanish with English translation available.

For press access and location details, please RSVP to Belarminda Quijano at belarminda@bqcomunicaciones.com by Monday, Dec. 2. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. The event will be livestreamed.

For more information on SERVIR, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/servir

Elizabeth Vlock
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
elizabeth.a.vlock@nasa.gov

Lane Figueroa
Huntsville, Alabama
256-544-0034
lane.e.figueroa@nasa.gov

