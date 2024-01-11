NASA to Brief Media on Climate Mission to Study Ocean Life, Air

NASA will host a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Jan. 17, to discuss the upcoming launch and science objectives of the agency’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission.
Once in orbit above Earth, the satellite will shed light on the impact of tiny things – microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air. With new global insights, PACE will help answer questions about how our oceans and atmosphere interact in a changing climate.
The audio-only teleconference will be livestreamed on the agency’s website.
NASA participants will include:
- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy
- Karen St. Germain, director, Earth Science Division, NASA Headquarters
- Jeremy Werdell, PACE project scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Mark Voyton, PACE project manager, NASA Goddard
- Noosha Haghani, PACE deputy mission systems engineer, NASA Goddard
- Otto Hasekamp, atmospheric scientist, SRON/Netherlands Institute for Space Research
- Erin Urquhart Jephson, PACE applications lead, NASA Goddard
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP by 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Jacob Richmond at jacob.a.richmond@nasa.gov or 301-286-6255.
NASA’s PACE is scheduled to launch no earlier than 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Learn more about the agency’s PACE mission at:
https://science.nasa.gov/mission/pace
Karen Fox / Katherine Rohloff
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / katherine.a.rohloff@nasa.gov
Jacob Richmond
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.
301-286-6255
jacob.a.richmond@nasa.gov