NASA Statement on Appointment of New JPL Director

Dave Gallagher will become the director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on Monday, June 2. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The following is a statement from acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro on the appointment of David Gallagher as director of the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. NASA JPL announced Wednesday Laurie Leshin would step down effective Sunday, June 1.

“Laurie Leshin’s leadership at JPL has been nothing short of extraordinary. She brought a sharp scientific mind, a strong sense purpose, and a clear vision that helped propel the lab forward during a pivotal time. From groundbreaking missions to remarkable technological milestones, Laurie advanced JPL’s legacy of exploration and innovation. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best as she continues to inspire in the next phase of her career.

“I’m equally confident in Dave Gallagher’s ability to lead JPL’s next chapter. He brings decades of experience, a steady hand, and a deep understanding of what makes JPL unique. With Dave at the helm, JPL remains well-positioned to continue delivering for NASA and the nation – pushing the boundaries of science and discovery for the benefit of all.”

