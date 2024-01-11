NASA Sets Coverage for Axiom Mission 3 Briefing, Events, Broadcast

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is pictured docked to the space-facing port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) is scheduled for 5:11 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 17, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting outpost aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Watch live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities, as well as docking operations on the NASA+ streaming service. Coverage also will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media.

NASA’s mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft’s approach to the International Space Station, continues during the crew’s stay aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and concludes once Dragon exits the area of the space station.

The Ax-3 crew members are Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX joint coverage of the Ax-3 launch is as follows (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Jan. 16

8 p.m. – Prelaunch News Conference (targeted for one hour following the Launch Readiness Review)

The prelaunch news conference will focus on final preparations for the Ax-3 mission. It will discuss the results of the Launch Readiness Review, which evaluates the mission hardware and its readiness for launch. NASA will provide a live stream of the audio at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants include:

Dana Weigel, deputy manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Angela Hart, manager, NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program

Derek Hassmann, chief of mission integration and operations, Axiom Space

Benji Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

This briefing will be via teleconference. Media must register to participate in the call by 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15. For details and to RSVP, please contact: media@axiomspace.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

3:15 p.m. – Joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast launch webcast begins

4:15 p.m. – NASA joins launch coverage

NASA will stream the Ax-3 launch on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency’s website.

The broadcast will end following orbital insertion, which is approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean feed for this launch, neither on the NASA Media Channel nor on site at NASA Kennedy.

Friday, Jan. 19

3:15 a.m. – NASA docking coverage begins and airs through the conclusion of the welcome remarks

5:15 a.m. – Docking

7 a.m. – Hatch Opening

7:35 a.m. – Crew Welcome Remarks

For more information about NASA’s low Earth orbit commercialization activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/leo-economy/

