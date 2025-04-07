Suggested Searches

NASA Selects Goddard Safety and Mission Assurance Contractor

The headshot image of Tiernan P. Doyle

Tiernan P. Doyle

Apr 07, 2025
CONTRACT RELEASEC25-007

NASA Headquarters

The letters NASA on a blue circle with red and white detail, all surrounded by a black background
Credit: NASA

NASA has selected ARES Technical Services of McLean, Virginia, to provide safety and mission assurance services at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The Safety and Mission Assurance Services III contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an estimated total value of $226 million. The contract will have a five-year effective ordering period starting on June 1, 2025, with an optional six-month extension period.

Under the contract, the vendor will provide support to the agency’s Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate at NASA Goddard. This includes performing independent surveillance, audits, reviews, and assessments of design, development, test, and mission operations activities on site at NASA and supplier facilities.

For information about NASA and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Tiernan Doyle
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
tiernan.doyle@nasa.gov

Jacob Richmond
Goddard Space Flight Center, Maryland
301-286-6255
jacob.a.richmond@nasa.gov

Apr 07, 2025
NASA Headquarters

