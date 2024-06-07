NASA Selects Contractor for Lifecycle Services Support

NASA has selected Amentum Services Inc. of Chantilly, Virginia, to provide program, science, engineering, operations, and project management support at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

The Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services 2 contract is a single award, hybrid contract, consisting of cost-plus-fixed-fee core requirements and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task orders. With a maximum value of $256 million, the contract’s period of performance will begin Monday, June 17 with a 60-day phase-in period, followed by a two-year base period and three one-year options. Southeastern Universities Research Association Inc. of Washington is a subcontractor under this award.

Work under the contract will include biosciences flight development projects (including mission implementation, instrument development, and technology advancement efforts), collaborative science programs (e.g., astrobiology, virtual institutes), aeronautics research projects, and specialized technical and professional support for various NASA Ames offices.

