NASA Selects Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Contractors

NASA has selected seven companies to provide commercial data in support of the agency’s Earth science research.

The Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program will acquire Earth observation data and related services from commercial sources for NASA. This fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract will be effective for a period of five years with an option to extend services an additional six-months. The maximum potential value is cumulatively $476 million among all contractors selected.

The following companies were selected as part of this full and open competition:

Airbus DS Geo, Inc. of Herndon, Virginia

Capella Space Corp. of San Francisco

GHGSat, Inc. of Montreal

Maxar Intelligence, Inc. of Westminster, Colorado

Space Sciences and Engineering (dba PlanetiQ) of Golden, Colorado

Spire Global Subsidiary, Inc. of Vienna, Virginia

Umbra Lab, Inc., of Santa Barbara, California

The contract serves as a flexible method for NASA to acquire data from commercial sources that support NASA’s Earth science research and application activities. An emphasis will be placed on data acquired by commercial satellite constellations, affording the means of complementing NASA’s Earth observations data with higher resolutions, increased temporal frequency or other novel capabilities.

This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies. NASA will require end user license agreements to enable broad levels of dissemination and shareability of the commercial data. There is a set of government-defined license tiers associated with all contracts and task orders awarded for scientific non-commercial use.

