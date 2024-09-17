NASA Marshall to Present 2024 Small Business Awards Sept. 19

Credit: NASA

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, invites media to its annual Small Business Industry and Advocate Awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19. The awards recognize small businesses and small business champions from government and industry for their outstanding achievements in fiscal year 2024.

The ceremony will take place during the 38th meeting of Marshall’s Small Business Alliance, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration. The event will also highlight new opportunities for small businesses to take part in NASA’s procurement processes. Afterward, attendees will have the open opportunity to network with NASA officials, prime contractors, and other members of Marshall’s small business community. Exhibitors will provide valuable information to support their business.

NASA speakers include:

Dwight Deneal, assistant administrator, Office of Small Business Programs, NASA Headquarters

Joseph Pelfrey, center director, NASA Marshall

John Cannaday, director, Office of Procurement, NASA Marshall

Davey Jones, strategy lead, NASA Marshall

David Brock, small business specialist, Office of Small Business Programs, NASA Marshall

Media interested in covering the event should contact Molly Porter at molly.a.porter@nasa.gov or 256-424-5158 by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

About the Marshall Small Business Alliance

For 17 years, the Marshall Small Business Alliance has aided small businesses in pursuit of NASA procurement and subcontracting opportunities. Its primary focus is to inform, educate, and advocate on behalf of the small business community. At each half day meeting, businesses will gain valuable insight to guide them in their marketing endeavors.

To learn more about Marshall’s small business initiatives, visit:

https://doingbusiness.msfc.nasa.gov

Molly Porter

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-424-5158

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov