NASA Marshall Invites Media to Meet New Center Director

Joseph Pelfrey, director, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. NASA

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center will host a media day at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, in the first-floor lobby of Building 4221 on Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, to introduce new Center Director Joseph Pelfrey. Media are invited to meet and speak with Pelfrey about his role.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson named Pelfrey director of Marshall on Feb. 5. Pelfrey had served as acting center director since July 2023. Appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 2016, Pelfrey served as the associate director for operations in Engineering, later becoming deputy manager and subsequently manager for Marshall’s Human Exploration Development and Operations Office. He was appointed as Marshall’s deputy center director in April 2022.

Media members interested in participating must request credentials by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, to Lance Davis: 256-640-9065 or lance.d.davis@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

Media must be escorted to this event and should report to the Redstone Arsenal Joint Visitor Control Center Gate 9, Interstate 565 interchange at Research Park Boulevard by 8 a.m. on Feb. 15. Vehicles are subject to a security search at the gate, so please allow extra time. All members of news media – drivers and passengers – will need photo identification. Drivers must be prepared to provide proof of car insurance if requested.

NASA Marshall is one of the agency’s largest field centers, and manages NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where some of the largest elements of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis campaign are manufactured. The center also is responsible for the oversight and execution of an approximately $5 billion portfolio comprised of human spaceflight, science, and technology development efforts. Its workforce consists of nearly 7,000 employees, both civil servants and contractors.

Learn more about Pelfrey in his biography online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/people/joseph-pelfrey/

Lance D. Davis

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.,

256-640-9065

lance.d.davis@nasa.gov