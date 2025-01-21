NASA Marshall Invites Media to Local Day of Remembrance Event

NASA Marshall will hold a candle-lighting ceremony and wreath placement at 9:30 a.m. CST. The ceremony will include remarks from Larry Leopard, associate director, and Bill Hill, director of Marshall’s Office of Safety and Mission Assurance. NASA/ Krisdon Manecke

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, invites media to attend its observance of the agency’s Day of Remembrance at 9:30 a.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 23, in the lobby of Building 4221.

Day of Remembrance honors the members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery.

The event will include brief remarks from NASA Marshall leaders, followed by a candle lighting and moment of silence for the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. Speakers will include:

Larry Leopard, associate director, technical.

Bill Hill, director, Office of Safety and Mission Assurance.

Media interested in attending the event must confirm by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, with Molly Porter at: molly.a.porter@nasa.gov.

The agency will also pay tribute to its fallen astronauts with special online content, updated on NASA’s Day of Remembrance, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/dor/

Molly Porter

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-424-5158

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov