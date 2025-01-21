Suggested Searches

NASA Marshall Invites Media to Local Day of Remembrance Event

The headshot image of Beth Ridgeway

Beth Ridgeway

Jan 21, 2025
MEDIA ADVISORY25-01

Marshall Space Flight Center

Marshall Space Flight Center Day of Remembrance photo featuring a white candle, wreath of flowers and the NASA flag.
NASA Marshall will hold a candle-lighting ceremony and wreath placement at 9:30 a.m. CST. The ceremony will include remarks from Larry Leopard, associate director, and Bill Hill, director of Marshall’s Office of Safety and Mission Assurance. 
NASA/ Krisdon Manecke

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, invites media to attend its observance of the agency’s Day of Remembrance at 9:30 a.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 23, in the lobby of Building 4221.

Day of Remembrance honors the members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. 

The event will include brief remarks from NASA Marshall leaders, followed by a candle lighting and moment of silence for the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. Speakers will include:

  • Larry Leopard, associate director, technical.
  • Bill Hill, director, Office of Safety and Mission Assurance.

Media interested in attending the event must confirm by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, with Molly Porter at: molly.a.porter@nasa.gov.

The agency will also pay tribute to its fallen astronauts with special online content, updated on NASA’s Day of Remembrance, at: 

https://www.nasa.gov/dor/

Molly Porter
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.
256-424-5158
molly.a.porter@nasa.gov

