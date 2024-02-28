NASA Kennedy Seeks Nominations for 2024 Chroniclers Recognition

Members of the media attend a postlaunch news conference on Nov. 16, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, after launch of Artemis I at 1:47 a.m. EST from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39B. Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is asking members of the news media to nominate former colleagues they deem worthy of honoring as a space program Chronicler.

The NASA Kennedy’s Chroniclers program recognizes broadcasters, journalists, authors, contractor public relations representatives, and agency public affairs officers who excelled at sharing news from the Florida spaceport about U.S. space exploration with the American public and the world.

Past honorees, whose names are displayed on The Chroniclers wall in the NASA Kennedy News Center, include Walter Cronkite of CBS News, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, John Noble Wilford of the New York Times, and Reuters’ Mary Bubb, the first female reporter of the space program.

Nominees must have covered the U.S. space program primarily from the Kennedy Space Center for ten years or more and must no longer be working full-time in the field.

Each nomination must include a brief paragraph with rationale for its submission.

Email nominations to Serena Whitfield, Kennedy’s Office of Communication, at serena.g.whitfield@nasa.gov, using “Chroniclers Nomination” in the subject line. Deadline for submission is Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Awardees will be selected on or about March 14, 2024, by a committee of working broadcasters, journalists, public relations professionals, and present and former representatives of NASA Kennedy’s Office of Communication.

Selections will be announced on or about March 18, 2024.

Brass plates engraved with each awardee’s name will be added to The Chroniclers wall in the Kennedy Space Center News Center during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024.

For a current list of KSC Chroniclers, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/the-chroniclers/