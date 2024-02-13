NASA Invites Media to SpaceX’s 30th Resupply Launch to Space Station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on March 13, 2023, in preparation for the 27th commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station. SpaceX

Media accreditation is open at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for SpaceX’s 30th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-30) mission to the International Space Station for the agency.

Liftoff of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket is targeted no earlier than mid-March from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at NASA Kennedy. Attendance for this launch is open to U.S. citizens. The application deadline for U.S. media is 11:59 p.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 27.

All accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

Credentialed media will receive a confirmation email upon approval. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation, or to request special logistical needs, please email ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other questions, please contact Kennedy’s newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitor entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov o messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov.

SpaceX’s Dragon will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the international crew. NASA and partner research flying aboard the CRS-30 mission includes a look at plant metabolism in space, a set of new sensors for free-flying Astrobee robots to provide 3D mapping capabilities, and a fluid physics study that could benefit solar cell technology. Other studies launching include JAXA’s (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) FLARE, which continues flame behavior studies in space, and a university project from CSA (Canadian Space Agency) that will monitor sea ice and ocean conditions.

Commercial resupply by U.S. companies significantly increases NASA’s ability to conduct more investigations aboard the orbiting laboratory. These investigations lead to new technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth. Other U.S. government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions can also conduct microgravity research through the agency’s partnership with the International Space Station National Laboratory.

Humans have occupied the space station continuously since November 2000. In that time, 276 people and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft have visited the orbital outpost. It remains the springboard to NASA’s next great leap in exploration, including future missions to the Moon under Artemis, and ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

For more information about commercial resupply missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialresupply

-end-

Josh Finch / Claire O’Shea

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov / claire.a.o’shea@nasa.gov

Stephanie Plucinsky / Steven Siceloff

Kennedy Space Center, Florida

321-876-2468

stephanie.n.plucinsky@nasa.gov / steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov