NASA Invites Media to ‘NASA in the Park’ June 22

The headshot image of Beth Ridgeway

Beth Ridgeway

Jun 20, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY24-07

Marshall Space Flight Center

A blue background has NASA in the Park on it with Orange and White letters. The SLS Rocket graphic and stars appear as well.
Downtown Huntsville Inc.

Media are invited to attend a celebration of space and the Rocket City during NASA in the Park on Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville, Alabama.

NASA and partners will pack the park with exhibits, music, food vendors, and hands-on activities for all ages. This event is free and open to the public.

Joseph Pelfrey, director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and local leaders will kick off the program of activities at 10:15 a.m. at the central stage on the south side of the park.

Pelfrey and other NASA team members will be available to speak with reporters between 10:30 and 11 a.m. near the stage.

Reporters interested in interviews should contact Molly Porter, molly.a.porter@nasa.gov or 256-424-5158.

For more information about Marshall, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall

Molly Porter
Marshall Space Flight Center
256-424-5158
molly.a.porter@nasa.gov

