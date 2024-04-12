NASA Invites Media to Mars Sample Return Update

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT, Monday, April 15, to discuss the agency’s response to a Mars Sample Return Independent Review Board report from September 2023, including next steps for the program.

The teleconference will livestream at:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Mars Sample Return has been a major long-term goal of international planetary exploration for the past two decades. NASA’s Perseverance rover is collecting compelling science samples that will help scientists understand the geological history of Mars, the evolution of its climate, and prepare for future human explorers. The return of the samples will also help NASA’s search for signs of ancient life.

The media teleconference will share the agency’s recommendations regarding a path forward for Mars Sample Return within a balanced overall science program. The speakers include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate

