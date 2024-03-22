NASA Invites Media to Eclipse Mission Sounding Rocket Media Day 

Media are invited to apply for accreditation to attend a pre-launch media day to learn about a sounding rocket mission set to launch from Virginia’s Eastern Shore during the 2024 solar eclipse. The April 2 media day event includes opportunities to hear from subject matter experts, tour the facility, and interview members of the research team. Media day activities will take place on Tuesday, April 2, from 9 a.m.- noon at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia.

A sounding rocket launches from White Sands, New Mexico, during the Oct. 14, 2024, annular solar eclipse for the APEP mission. U.S. Army/Judy Hawkins

The application deadline for media who are U.S. citizens is Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m. EDT. All media must send their accreditation request to the Wallops Office of Communications.

Media must arrive at Wallops no later than 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, to complete the badging process prior to the media day tour and interviews.

This NASA mission, known as Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP), is led by Dr. Aroh Barjatya, a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Three sounding rockets will be launched during the solar eclipse on April 8 to study how the sudden drop in sunlight affects our upper atmosphere.

Media Contact

Amy Barra

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia