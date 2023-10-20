NASA Invites Media to 2023 von Braun Space Exploration Symposium

NASA invites media to the 16th Annual von Braun Space Exploration Symposium from Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 25-27, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Among the NASA participants, Administrator Bill Nelson will provide remarks during the awards luncheon beginning about 1:15 p.m. CDT Oct. 25. The luncheon also includes a discussion on human landing systems.

This year’s theme is “Advancing Space: From LEO to Lunar and Beyond.” Speakers from government, industry, and academia will focus on the latest developments, future opportunities, and challenges in space science and exploration.

Joseph Pelfrey, acting director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, will deliver opening remarks and moderate an Artemis panel on Wednesday morning. Other Marshall speakers include:

Shane Canerday, aerospace engineer

John Honeycutt, manager, Space Launch Systems Program

Dayna Ise, deputy manager, Science and Technology Office

Mallory James, aerospace engineer

Mary Beth Koelbl, director, Engineering Directorate

Jason Turpin, senior technical leader, Propulsion

Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager, Human Landing System Program

To attend, media members must contact American Astronautical Society Executive Director Jim Way at jimway@astronautical.org or 703-866-0021 for credentials.

Media interested in speaking to the administrator must contact Jackie Mcguinness at jackie.mcguinness@nasa.gov.

To request interviews with other NASA speakers, contact Molly Porter at molly.a.porter@nasa.gov or 256-424-5158.

For more information about the symposium and the full program, visit: astronautical.org/events/vbs.

Molly Porter NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama

256-544-0034

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov