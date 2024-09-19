NASA Grants to Strengthen Diversity in Engineering, STEM Fields

Students participating in NASA’s Minority University Research AND Education Project (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition on-site experience. Credit: Josh Valcarcel

NASA is awarding $7.2 million to six minority-serving institutions to grow initiatives in engineering-related disciplines and fields for learners who have historically been underrepresented and underserved in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

“NASA is excited to award funding to six minority-serving institutions, paving the way for greater diversity in engineering and STEM,” said Shahra Lambert, NASA senior advisor for engagement and equity, NASA’s Headquarters in Washington. “NASA is committed to fostering diversity and providing essential academic resources to empower the next generation of innovators.”

NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP), in partnership with the National Science Foundation’s Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science (INCLUDES) network, provides support to increase diversity in engineering. It offers academic resources to college students, aiming to have a long-term impact on the engineering field.

“With these awards, we are continuing to create pathways that increase access and opportunities in STEM for underrepresented and underserved groups,” said Keya Briscoe, MUREP manager. “NASA continues to invest in initiatives that are critical in driving innovation, fostering inclusion, and providing access to the STEM ecosystem for everyone.”

The awardees and their project titles are as follows:

Alabama A&M University

Pathways to NASA: Empowering Underrepresented STEM Talent through Strategic Partnerships and Innovative Learning

Morgan State University – Baltimore

Developing NASA Pathways to Broadening Participation in Space Exploration Technology

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Strengthening Opportunities in Aerospace Research and Education

University of Central Florida

Hy-POWERED: Hydrogen-POWered Engineering Research and Education for Diversity

University of Colorado, Denver

Seed, Support, and Cultivate: Innovative Strategies for Underrepresented Minorities in STEM Education

University of Houston

Partnership for Inclusivity in Engineering Education and Research for Space

NASA administers the grants through its Office of STEM Engagement. These investments enhance the research, academic and technology capabilities of minority-serving institutions through multiyear cooperative agreements, while advancing NASA’s vision for a diverse and inclusive workforce.

To learn more about NASA STEM Engagement Funding Opportunities, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/3AZedZ8

Abbey Donaldson

Headquarters, Washington

202-269-1600

Abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov