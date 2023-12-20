NASA Glenn, Langley Award Administrative Support Contract

NASA has awarded the Glenn-Langley Administrative Support Services (GLASS) contract to PBG FedSync JV LLC of McLean, Virginia, to provide administrative support services to various organizations, programs, and projects at the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

GLASS is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that includes a 60-day phase-in period beginning Jan. 1, 2024, followed by a two-year base period and three one-year option periods. The total award value is $41.4 million over a five-year potential performance period.

The services include, but are not limited to, general office operations, meeting and event planning, correspondence and information delivery, information technology services coordination, training tasks support, office move coordination, property coordination, and general reporting and data collection.

