NASA Extends Goddard Logistics, Technical Information Services Contract

NASA has awarded a contract extension to TRAX International Corporation of Las Vegas for the Goddard Logistics and Technical Information II (GLTI II) services contract.

GLTI II is a cost-plus, fixed-fee contract extension including technical performance incentive fees with a six-month base beginning Jan. 31, 2024, and three one-month options. The total potential award if all three options are exercised is about $46,760,000. The current contract, originally awarded in 2017 and extended in 2023, is valued at $419,869,000.

Under this contract, TRAX will provide logistics support, technical information management and other services at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; Wallops Flight Facility and Langley Research Center in Virginia; and the agency’s Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

