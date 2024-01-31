NASA Awards Environmental Restoration, Compliance Contract

NASA has selected five companies to provide environmental restoration and compliance services at NASA centers, facilities, and other agency assets. The awardees are:

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Orlando, Florida

HydroGeoLogic, Inc., Reston, Virginia

ISMS-Navarro LLC, Richland, Washington

Jacobs Geosyntec A Joint Venture, Cape Canaveral, Florida

Tetra Tech Inc., Pittsburgh

The NASA Environmental Restoration and Compliance Contract is an indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity fixed price contract not to exceed $375 million. The performance period begins Wednesday and runs through Jan. 30, 2029.

The array of work includes support for environmental compliance activities including technical consultation, environmental sampling and investigations of contaminants that may have been released to the environment, as well as human health and ecological risk assessments. The contract also supports sustainability, pollution prevention, recycling, remediation, and long-term management of affected air, soil, groundwater and surface water, audits and inspections, hazardous materials management, spill clean-up, and more.

