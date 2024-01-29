NASA Awards Contract to Support Agency Enterprise Service Center

NASA has selected Inspiritec Inc. of Philadelphia, to provide contractor support for the Shared Services Center at the agency’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract allows for special project task orders at either the firm-fixed-price or based on level of effort. The contract includes a 60-day transition period beginning on Thursday, Feb. 1, followed by a one-year base period and four one-year option periods. The total award value is $35 million over a five-year potential performance period.

The contract’s services include support of NASA’s Customer Contact Center, Enterprise Service Desk, and Document Imaging and Mailroom.

Abbey Donaldson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov

Jamie Mettler

Stennis Space Center, Miss.

228-813-6490

jamie.m.mettler@nasa.gov