NASA Administrator, Leaders to Discuss Artemis Moon Mission Plans

An illustration of a suited Artemis astronaut looking out of a Moon lander hatch across the lunar surface, the Lunar Terrain Vehicle and other surface elements.

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 1:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 9, to provide an update on the agency’s lunar exploration plans for the benefit of all under Artemis.

Audio of the briefing will stream live on NASA’s website.

In addition to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, agency participants will include:

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

Catherine Koerner, associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Amit Kshatriya, deputy associate administrator, Moon to Mars Program, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Industry partner representatives also will be available to answer questions during the call.

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to: kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

In the time since NASA’s successful flight test of the Artemis I mission, the agency has continued to learn from that flight and prepare for Artemis II, the first crewed mission around the Moon under Artemis. NASA has made significant progress toward Artemis III, which is planned to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole; Artemis IV, which is planned to be the first mission to incorporate the Gateway lunar space station; and future Artemis missions. The agency is closer than ever to once again exploring Earth’s nearest neighbor with astronauts for the benefit of humanity.

Through Artemis, the agency will establish a long-term presence at the Moon for scientific exploration with our commercial and international partners, learn how to live and work away from home, and prepare for future human exploration of the Red Planet. The SLS (Space Launch System), exploration ground systems, and NASA’s Orion spacecraft, along with the human landing system, next-generation spacesuits, the lunar space station, Gateway, and future rovers are NASA’s foundation for deep space exploration.

For more information about Artemis, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

-end-

Faith McKie / Kathryn Hambleton

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

faith.d.mckie@nasa.gov / kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov