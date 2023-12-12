Media Invited to NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6, Expedition 69 Visit to Marshall

The official Expedition 69 crew portrait with (from left) flight engineers Frank Rubio from NASA, Dmitri Petelin from Roscosmos, Sultan Alneyadi from UAE (United Arab Emirates), Woody Hoburg from NASA, Stephen Bowen from NASA, Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos, and Commander Sergey Prokopyev from Roscosmos. NASA

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Stephen Bowen, and Woody Hoburg, as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will visit the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama at 1 p.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 14, to discuss their recent missions to the International Space Station.

Media are invited to speak with the astronauts at 2 p.m. about their science missions aboard the microgravity laboratory.

Members of the media interested in covering the visit should contact Lance D. Davis in the Marshall Office of Communications no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. at 256-640-9065 or lance.d.davis@nasa.gov.

Media must report by 12 p.m. to the Redstone Arsenal Joint Visitor Control Center Gate 9 parking lot, located at the Interstate 565 interchange at Research Park Boulevard. The event will take place in the Activities Building 4316. Vehicles are subject to a security search at the gate, so please allow extra time. All members of media and drivers will need photo identification. Drivers will need proof of insurance if requested.

The seven-member Expedition 69 crew gathers for a portrait inside the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module. Clockwise from left are, Flight Engineers Woody Hoburg of NASA and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos; Commander Sergey Prokopyev from Roscosmos; Flight Engineers Frank Rubio and Stephen Bowen, both from NASA; and Flight Engineers Sultan Alneyadi from UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos. NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission with Bowen, Hoburg, and Alneyadi launched March 2 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and docked to the space station the next day. Marshall’s commercial crew support team provided oversight to safety standards for the Crew-6 mission’s spacecraft, along with monitoring launch conditions.

Rubio launched Sept. 21, 2022, on a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station. During his mission, he broke the record for longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut having spent 371 days in space.

Marshall’s Payload Operations Integration Center, which operates, plans, and coordinates science experiments onboard the space station 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, also supported Crew-6 and Expedition 69, managing communications between the International Space Station crew and researchers worldwide.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has worked with several American aerospace industry companies to facilitate the development of U.S. human spaceflight systems since 2010. The goal is to have safe, reliable, and cost-effective access to and from the International Space Station and foster commercial access to other potential low Earth orbit destinations.

Lance D. Davis

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama

256-640-9065

lance.d.davis@nasa.gov