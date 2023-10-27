Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Suggested Searches

2 min read

Join NASA to Celebrate Worm Design, Influence with Original Designer

Claire A. O'Shea

Claire A. O'Shea

Public Affairs Specialist

Oct 27, 2023
RELEASEM23-133

NASA Headquarters

Dr. Christine Mann Darden holding a model of Mach II in the Unitary Tunnel at NASA’s Langley Research Center on Aug. 18, 1990. Darden is pictured in a lab coat with a NASA ‘worm’ logotype patch across her back.
NASA / Carol Petrachenko Chapman

Media are invited to hear a discussion on the design and cultural significance of the worm logotype with NASA and its creator Richard Danne at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 6, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

The logotype, a simple, red unique type style of the word NASA, replaced the agency’s official logo (meatball) for several decades beginning in the 1970s before it was retired. The worm has since been revived for limited use.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA appYouTube, and on the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms.

Following opening remarks by Marc Etkind, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, Danne and David Rager, creative art director at NASA, will provide remarks followed by a panel discussion with Danne and others including:

  • Bert Ulrich, entertainment and branding liaison, NASA Headquarters
  • Michael Beirut, designer, Pentagram
  • Shelly Tan, design reporter, The Washington Post (moderator)
  • Julia Heiser, head of live event merchandise, Amazon Music

NASA experts and Danne are available for on-site interviews, as well as remote interviews after the event.

Media interested in participating in person must RSVP to the NASA Headquarters newsroom by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

The televised event will take place in the agency’s Webb Auditorium in the West Lobby inside NASA Headquarters located at 300 E St. SW in Washington.

Learn more about NASA’s missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

News Media Contacts:

Claire O’Shea / Melissa Howell
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
claire.a.oshea@nasa.gov / melissa.e.howell@nasa.gov


Read More

Share

Details

Last Updated
Oct 27, 2023
Location
NASA Headquarters

Related Terms

Explore More

5 min read

25 Years Ago: Launch of Deep Space 1 Technology Demonstration Spacecraft

Article 3 days ago
7 min read

30 Years Ago: The STS-58 Spacelab Life Sciences-2 Mission

Article 1 week ago
11 min read

55 Years Ago: Nine Months Before the Moon Landing

Article 1 week ago
Keep Exploring

Discover Related Topics

Missions

Humans in Space

Climate Change

Solar System