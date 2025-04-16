NASA’s SpaceX 32nd Commercial Resupply Mission Overview

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 4:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 21, for the next launch to deliver scientific investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. Filled with about 6,700 pounds of supplies, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 4:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 21, for the next launch to deliver scientific investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. Filled with about 6,700 pounds of supplies, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This launch is the 32nd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory for the agency, and the 12th SpaceX launch under the Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS) contract. The first 20 launches were under the original resupply services contract.

NASA’s live launch coverage will begin at 3:55 a.m. on NASA+. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms.

NASA’s SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply mission will launch on the company’s Dragon spacecraft on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to deliver research and supplies to the International Space Station NASA

NASA’s SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Arrival & Departure

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will arrive at the space station and dock autonomously to the zenith port of the station’s Harmony module at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 22. Live coverage NASA’s coverage of the rendezvous and docking will begin at 6:45 a.m on NASA+. NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, Expedition 73 commander and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi will monitor the arrival of the spacecraft, which will stay docked to the orbiting laboratory for about one month before splashing down and returning critical science and hardware to teams on Earth.

Astronauts Jonny Kim of NASA and Takuya Onishi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) will monitor the arrival of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft from the International Space Station. NASA

Research Highlights

Robotic Spacecraft Guidance

Smartphone Video Guidance Sensor-2 (SVGS-2) uses the space station’s Astrobee robots to demonstrate using a NASA developed, vision-based sensor to control a formation flight of small satellites. NASA

Smartphone Video Guidance Sensor-2 (SVGS-2) uses the space station’s Astrobee robots to demonstrate using a NASA developed, vision-based sensor to control a formation flight of small satellites. Based on a previous in-space demonstration of the technology, this investigation is designed to refine the maneuvers of multiple robots and integrate the information with spacecraft systems.

Potential benefits of this technology include improved accuracy and reliability of systems for guidance, navigation, and control that could be applied to docking crewed spacecraft in orbit and remotely operating multiple robots on the lunar or Martian surface.

Protection From Particles

The Aerosol Monitors investigation tests three different air quality monitors to determine which is best suited to protect crew health and ensure mission success. NASA

During spaceflight, especially long-duration missions, concentrations of airborne particles must be kept within ranges safe for crew health and hardware performance. The Aerosol Monitors investigation tests three different air quality monitors to determine which is best suited to protect crew health and ensure mission success.

The investigation also tests a device for distinguishing between smoke and dust. Aboard the orbital outpost, the presence of dust can cause false smoke alarms that require crew member response. Reducing false alarms could save valuable crew time while continuing to protect astronaut safety.

Next-Generation Pharmaceutical Nanostructures

The newest Industrial Crystallization Cassette (ADSEP-ICC) investigation adds capabilities to an existing protein crystallization facility. NASA

The newest Industrial Crystallization Cassette (ADSEP-ICC) investigation adds capabilities to an existing protein crystallization facility. The cassette can process more sample types, including tiny gold particles used in devices that detect cancer and other diseases or in targeted drug delivery systems. Microgravity makes it possible to produce larger and more uniform gold particles, which improves their use in research and real-life applications of technologies related to human health.

Better Materials, Better Drugs

The DNA Nano Therapeutics-Mission 2 produces a special type of molecule formed by DNA-inspired, customizable building blocks known as Janus base nanomaterials. NASA

The DNA Nano Therapeutics-Mission 2 produces a special type of molecule formed by DNA-inspired, customizable building blocks known as Janus base nanomaterials. It also evaluates how well the materials reduce joint inflammation and whether they can help regenerate cartilage lost due to arthritis. These materials are less toxic, more stable, and more compatible with living tissues than current drug delivery technologies.

Environmental influences such as gravity can affect the quality of these materials and delivery systems. In microgravity, they are larger and have greater uniformity and structural integrity. This investigation could help identify the best formulations and methods for cost-effective in-space production. These nanomaterials also could be used to create novel systems targeting therapy delivery that improves patient outcomes with fewer side effects.

Helping Plants Grow

The Rhodium USAFA NIGHT payload examines how tomato plants respond to microgravity and whether a carbon dioxide replacement can reduce how much space-grown plants depend on photosynthesis. NASA

The Rhodium USAFA NIGHT payload examines how tomato plants respond to microgravity and whether a carbon dioxide replacement can reduce how much space-grown plants depend on photosynthesis. Because photosynthesis needs light, which requires spacecraft power to generate, alternatives would reduce energy use.

The investigation also examines whether using supplements increases plant growth on the space station, which has been observed in preflight testing on Earth. In future plant production facilities aboard spacecraft or on celestial bodies, supplements could come from available organic materials such as waste.

Understanding how plants adapt to microgravity could help grow food during long-duration space missions or harsh environments on Earth.

Atomic Clocks in Space

An ESA (European Space Agency) investigation, Atomic Clock Ensemble in Space (ACES), examines fundamental physics concepts such as Einstein’s theory of relativity using two next-generation atomic clocks operated in microgravity. NASA

An ESA (European Space Agency) investigation, Atomic Clock Ensemble in Space (ACES), examines fundamental physics concepts such as Einstein’s theory of relativity using two next-generation atomic clocks operated in microgravity. Results have applications to scientific measurement studies, the search for dark matter, and fundamental physics research that relies on highly accurate atomic clocks in space. The experiment also tests a technology for synchronizing clocks worldwide using global navigation satellite networks.

Cargo Highlights

NASA’s SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply mission will carry about 6,700 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station. NASA

Hardware

Launch:

Catalytic Reactor – The catalytic reactor replacement unit oxidizes volatile organics from the wastewater so they can be removed by the gas separator and ion exchange bed replacement units as part of the station’s water recycling system. This unit failed in orbit and is being returned for analysis and refurbishment. This unit is being launched as an in-orbit spare.



The catalytic reactor replacement unit oxidizes volatile organics from the wastewater so they can be removed by the gas separator and ion exchange bed replacement units as part of the station’s water recycling system. This unit failed in orbit and is being returned for analysis and refurbishment. This unit is being launched as an in-orbit spare. Food Reach Tool Assembly – An L-shaped, hand-held tool that allows crew members to reach packages in the back of the food warmer without having to insert their hands. This tool is launching to replace a unit in orbit.

Reducer Cylinder Assembly – A cylinder tank that provides 15 minutes of oxygen to a crew member in case of an emergency. Launching two units as in-orbit spares.

Thermal Expansion Device – A device used to allow for thermal expansion of water within the Hydrogen Dome while it is being removed and replaced. Launching to maintain minimum in-orbit spares.

Return:

Urine Processor Assembly Pressure Control and Pump Assembly – This multi-tube purge pump enables the removal of non-condensable gas and water vapor from the distillation assembly within the greater urine processing assembly subsystem. This unit is returning to the ground for repair and refurbishment in support of the legacy environmental control and life support system fleet.

Assembly Contingency Transmitter Receiver Assembly – A part of the S-Band Radio Frequency Group, this assembly is a pressurized enclosure that contains electronics for this upper-level assembly. The Radio Frequency Group is used for command, control, and transmission communication for the space station. It was retrieved by NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore during US EVA 92 and will return for repair.

High Gain Antenna Feed Assembly – Part of the S-Band Radio Frequency Group, this system features a two-axis, gimballed assembly with a pedestal and a large horn antenna. It was retrieved by NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore during U.S. spacewalk 92 and will return for repair.

Low Gain Antenna Sub-Assembly – Part of the S-Band Radio Frequency Group, this sub-assembly consists of a helix antenna that provides a wide field of signal transmission capability. It was retrieved by NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore during U.S. spacewalk 92 and will return for repair.

Planar Reflector Assembly – With an aluminum base and reflective element, visiting spacecraft reflect a laser to compute relative range, velocity, and attitude to the space station. This broken unit was retrieved and replaced by NASA astronaut Suni Williams during U.S. spacewalk 91 and will return for repair.

Multifiltration Bed – Supporting the water processor assembly, this spare unit will continue the International Space Station program’s effort to replace a degraded fleet of units in-orbit that improve water quality through a single bed. This unit will return for refurbishment and re-flight.

Watch and Engage

Live coverage of the launch from NASA Kennedy will air at 3:55 a.m. on NASA+..

For additional information on the mission, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-spacex-crs-32/