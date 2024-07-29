NASA Offers Virtual Activities for 21st Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter is pictured attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm ahead of its release from the International Space Station’s Unity module on Tuesday, July 12, 2024. Photo credit: NASA

NASA invites the public to participate in virtual activities ahead of the launch of Northrop Grumman’s 21st commercial resupply services mission for the agency.

Mission teams are targeting 11:28 a.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 3, for the launch of the company’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Cygnus will deliver new scientific investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the International Space Station.

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. As a virtual guest, you’ll gain access to curated resources, receive schedule changes, and mission-specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport.

NASA’s live launch coverage will begin at 11:10 a.m. EDT on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media.

Learn more about the commercial resupply mission at: