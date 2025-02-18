What is an Engineer? (Grades K-4)

This article is for students grades K-4.

Engineers solve problems. They use science and math to create new things or make things work better. There are different kinds of engineers. They work on different kinds of projects. Some engineers design buildings or machines. Others find ways to move heat, power, or water from one place to another. Some create new tools.

NASA needs engineers. They design the things humans need to fly in space or on airplanes. Engineers make great ideas become real.

What do NASA engineers work on?

NASA has many missions. These missions need different kinds of engineers. Here are some of the ways engineers help NASA get the job done.

Spacecraft: These are vehicles that fly in space. NASA engineers decide how a spacecraft should be built and what it should do. They also make sure it will keep astronauts safe.

Airplanes: NASA engineers work on airplanes. They design how the plane will look, how fast it will fly, and how much fuel it will use.

Telescopes: Telescopes help us see space objects like stars and planets. Some telescopes are placed in orbit for the best view. NASA engineers design them to work in space.

Computers: Computers can do complex tasks faster than people. NASA engineers write code that tells computers what to do.

Anthony Vareha, NASA flight director

Why is it fun to be a NASA engineer?

At NASA, engineers get to work on cool projects. They use science and creativity to find new ways to reach big goals. Here are some of the reasons they like their work.

“Being an engineer is like solving a huge puzzle or building something cool with building blocks. The difference is that the things we make help make the world better and improve people’s lives.” – Othmane Benefan, materials research engineer

“I like being an engineer because I get to learn new things almost every day. Most of the engineering projects at NASA are super unique because we are building satellites that study new places all over the solar system (planets, asteroids, even the Sun), and it’s really fun to learn all the ways that we can use robots to explore.” – Phillip Hargrove, launch mission integration engineer

“I love to build and create things. At NASA, there’s always something to do, and I get to work with people I enjoy.” – Jenna Sayler, aerospace engineer

“I love being an engineer because I love trying to understand how things work. There’s a lot of stuff in our universe. Engineering is the tool I’ve chosen to help make sense of it all.” – Brian Kusnick, mechanical engineer

Elaine Stewart, contamination control engineer

What are some things I can do to help me become an engineer?

Be curious and excited to learn new things.

Learn more about how different types of machines work.

Practice making, building, or tinkering with things.

Work hard in math and science classes.

When you get to middle school or high school, try a NASA student challenge or apply to be a NASA intern. Students over age 16 can apply for NASA internships. Interns work on real projects. NASA team members help guide interns as they learn.

Wendy Okolo, Ph.D., aerospace research engineer

How can I try engineering today?

NASA has fun engineering activities that you can do at home. Here are a few to try:

Make and color a paper airplane. Let your imagination fly!

Build a tower with pasta! How tall can you build it?

Make a paper Mars helicopter. See which design works best!

Build a new spacecraft using items in your house!

A CubeSat is a small satellite. Try to build a CubeSat in this online game.

When you do these projects, try them more than once. Make a small change each time. See if it makes your design work better. Engineering is all about testing ideas!

