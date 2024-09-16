NASA Mobilizes Resource for HBCU Scholars, Highlighted at Conference

A NASA MITTIC participant during the competition’s on-site experience and Space Tank at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 7, 2022. (Credit: Riley McClenaghan)

NASA will spotlight its program to engage underrepresented and underserved students in science, technology, engineering, and math at the 2024 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week Conference in Philadelphia, from Sunday, Sept. 15, to Thursday, Sept. 19.

As part of the White House’s initiative to advance educational equity and economic opportunities through HBCUs, NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) provides HBCU scholars access to NASA technology, networks, training, resources, and partners. During the conference, NASA will host a MUREP Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), featuring a hackathon challenging students to develop creative and innovative solutions for the benefit of humanity.

“NASA’s MUREP is delighted to continue our collaboration with the White House initiative on HBCU’s to elevate students’ learning experience,” said Keya Briscoe, manager, MUREP, NASA Headquarters in Washington. “We are enthusiastic about the fresh insights and innovative solutions that the scholars will develop at the MITTIC hackathon, which provides an opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of their academic and professional excellence.”

The MITTIC HBCU hackathon concentrates on using NASA technologies to address various challenges common to HBCU campuses. The scholars will be divided into teams which will utilize NASA technology to address the challenge they select. Each team will pitch their concepts to a panel of subject matter experts.

The winning team will receive a cash prize provided by MITTIC’s partner, JP Morgan Chase (JPMC), in collaboration with the JPMC Chief Technology Office, Career and Skills Development Office, and Advancing Black Pathways Group. The remaining HBCU hackathon teams will be able to submit their proposals to the fall or spring MITTIC Space2Pitch Competitions taking place at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

To further NASA’s initiative of promoting engagement and inclusion, the scholars will have the opportunity to interact with NASA exhibits to learn more about different career paths with NASA. In addition, a viewing of the Color of Space will show, highlighting the life stories of seven current and former Black astronauts.

Through the HBCU Scholar Recognition Program, the White House Initiative annually recognizes students from HBCUs for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and civic engagement. Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU scholars participate in professional development through monthly classes and have access to a network of public and private partners.

“NASA’s unwavering commitment to provide our nation’s HBCUs with opportunity to participate in the space enterprise is invaluable to our institutions and our nation,” said Dietra Trent, executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. “The initiative proudly solutes NASA for their relentless support and we look forward to having them again as a valued partner for the 2024 HBCU Week Conference and HBCU Scholar Recognition Program. By fostering innovation and expanding opportunities in STEM, NASA is empowering the next generation of diverse leaders to reach for the stars and beyond.”

Through their relationships with NASA, community-based organizations, and other public and private partners, HBCU scholars have the opportunity to strive for their education and career potentials.

