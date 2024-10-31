Artemis I Moon Tree seedlings continue to find new homes with schools, museums, libraries, universities, and community organizations across the contiguous United States. An open call to NASA’s Artifacts Module in Fall, 2023 welcomed over 1000 organization submissions, which were reviewed and ranked by a joint USDA Forest Service and NASA panel.

Final recipient selection and seedling assignments for each cycle are informed by rank and region, and subject to a limited inventory of trees germinated from each of the five species of seeds flown aboard Artemis I in 2022. Recipient selection and seedling distribution follows four cycles: Spring 2024, Fall 2024, Spring 2025, and Fall 2025.

Spring 2024 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards

Alabama

Fairfield City Schools – Fairfield High Preparatory School Fairfield AL American Sweetgum

Meridianville Middle School Hazel Green AL Loblolly Pine

Pioneer Museum of Alabama Troy AL Loblolly Pine

Troy University Arboretum Troy AL Loblolly Pine

Arkansas

Baxter County Library Mountain Home AR American Sweetgum

Arizona

University of Arizona – Lunar and Planetary Laboratory (LPL) Tucson AZ American Sweetgum

California

Forestr.org Castro Valley CA Sequoia

Girl Scout Troop 7574 Dana Point CA Sequoia

Greenfield Union School District Greenfield CA Sequoia

Quest Science Center Livermore CA Sequoia

Santiago STEAM Magnet Elementary School Lake Forest CA Sequoia

Colorado

United States Air Force Academy USAF Academy CO American Sweetgum

Connecticut

New Milford High School New Milford CT American Sweetgum

South School – New Canaan School District New Canaan CT Sycamore

Yale University Marsh Botanical Garden New Haven CT American Sweetgum

Washington, DC

United States Capitol

Washington, DC DC American Sweetgum

Florida

Agricultural Biotechnology Academy, West Florida High School of Advanced Technology, Escambia County School District Pensacola FL Loblolly Pine

Cornerstone Learning Community Tallahassee FL American Sweetgum

Dreamers Academy Sarasota FL American Sweetgum

Florida Forest Service Tallahassee FL Loblolly Pine

Florida Polytechnic University Lakeland FL American Sweetgum

Gulfside Community Partnership School Holiday FL Loblolly Pine

H.B. Plant High School Tampa FL American Sweetgum

Hobbs Middle School Milton FL American Sweetgum

Lawton Environmental Study Area (LESA), T.W. Lawton Elementary Oviedo FL American Sweetgum

Montverde Academy Montverde FL American Sweetgum

Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science New Port Richey FL American Sweetgum

Museum of Science and Industry Tampa FL American Sweetgum

North Andrews Gardens Elementary Oakland Park FL American Sweetgum

Orange Park Elementary Orange Park FL American Sweetgum

Pine Crest School Fort Lauderdale FL American Sweetgum

Port Malabar Elementary School Palm Bay FL American Sweetgum

St. Peter Catholic School Deland FL Loblolly Pine

UF/IFAS Extension Clay County 4-H Green Cove Springs FL Loblolly Pine

University of West Florida Pensacola FL Loblolly Pine

West Navarre Intermediate School Navarre FL American Sweetgum

Georgia

Berrien Elementary School Nashville GA Loblolly Pine

East Georgia State College Swainsboro GA Loblolly Pine

Lilburn Elementary School Lilburn GA Loblolly Pine

Park Elementary School Hamilton GA Loblolly Pine

Sagamore Hills Elementary School Atlanta GA Loblolly Pine

United States Air Force Moody Air Force Base GA American Sweetgum

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District, Metro High School Cedar Rapids IA Sycamore

Idaho

American Falls High School American Falls ID Sycamore

Illinois

Eagle Pointe Elementary School Plainfield IL Sycamore

Marion Community Unit #2 School District, Marion Junior High School Marion IL Sycamore

Monmouth College Monmouth IL American Sweetgum

Indiana

Franklin Community High School Franklin IN American Sweetgum

Hayes Arboretum Richmond IN American Sweetgum

Kansas

Tecumseh South Elementary School Tecumseh KS American Sweetgum

Kentucky

Christian County Middle School Hopkinsville KY American Sweetgum

FIND Outdoors Gladie Visitor Center, Red River Gorge Stanton KY American Sweetgum

Graves County High School Mayfield KY American Sweetgum

Martha Layne Collins High School Shelbyville KY American Sweetgum

Louisiana

Shreve Island Elementary, Caddo Parish Schools Shreveport LA American Sweetgum

YMCA of Bogalusa Bogalusa LA Loblolly Pine

Massachusetts

Bernardston Elementary School Bernardston MA American Sweetgum

Michigan

The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park Traverse City MI Sycamore

Minnesota

Forest Lake Area High School Forest Lake MN Sycamore

Missouri

Columbia Public Schools Elementary Gifted Program Columbia MO American Sweetgum

Trailridge Elementary Lee’s Summit MO American Sweetgum

Mississippi

Bayou Academy Cleveland MS American Sweetgum

Clinton Community Nature Center Clinton MS American Sweetgum

North Carolina

Cardinal Gibbons High School Raleigh NC American Sweetgum

FIND Outdoors Cradle of Forestry Pisgah National Forest NC American Sweetgum

Mars Hill University Mars Hill NC American Sweetgum

Montgomery County NC Extension Master Gardener Volunteers; The Gathering Garden Mount Gilead NC Loblolly Pine

North Carolina Executive Mansion – Governor’s Residence

Raleigh NC Loblolly Pine

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics – Morganton Morganton NC American Sweetgum

White Oak High School Jacksonville NC American Sweetgum

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics – Durham Durham NC Sycamore

Nebraska

Hastings College Hastings NE American Sweetgum

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lincoln NE American Sweetgum

New Hampshire

Barnstead Elementary School Center Barnstead NH Sycamore

Nashua Community College Nashua NH Sycamore

New Jersey

Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University Glassboro NJ American Sweetgum

Information Age Learning Center Wall Township NJ American Sweetgum

New Mexico

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum Las Cruces NM Loblolly Pine

New York

Baldwinsville Central School District Baldwinsville NY Sycamore

Bronx Community College Bronx NY Sycamore

Franklin Middle School, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District Town of Tonawanda NY Sycamore

Pembroke Junior/Senior High School Corfu NY American Sweetgum

Rome City School District Rome NY Sequoia

State University of New York (SUNY) – New Paltz New Paltz NY American Sweetgum

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium Centerport NY American Sweetgum

Ohio

Claymont High School Uhrichsville OH Sycamore

Coldwater Exempted Village Schools Coldwater OH American Sweetgum

Copley-Fairlawn Middle School, Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Copley OH Sycamore

Liberty-Benton High School Findlay OH Sycamore

Marshall STEMM Academy Toledo OH American Sweetgum

Portsmouth City Schools Portsmouth OH American Sweetgum

Pymatuning Valley High School Andover OH American Sweetgum

Wayne National Forest Nelsonville OH American Sweetgum

Oklahoma

Centennial Middle School Broken Arrow OK Loblolly Pine

Jenks Northwest Elementary School Tulsa OK American Sweetgum

Perkins Public Library: Thomas – Wilhite Memorial Library Perkins OK American Sweetgum

Oregon

Crow Middle School Eugene OR American Sweetgum

Friends of Myrtle Creek Library Myrtle Creek OR American Sweetgum

Lent Elementary School Portland OR American Sweetgum

Tamarack Elementary School Hillsboro OR American Sweetgum

Willamette Elementary School, McMinnville School District McMinnville OR American Sweetgum

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Observatory, University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA American Sweetgum

Montour High School McKees Rocks PA American Sweetgum

Penn State University, Penn State Erie – The Behrend College Erie PA American Sweetgum

Penn State University, Penn State Schuylkill University Park PA Sycamore

Perkiomen Valley Middle School East Collegeville PA American Sweetgum

The Reading Public Museum Reading PA Sycamore

Rhode Island

Tiverton Public Library Tiverton RI American Sweetgum

South Carolina

Academy for the Arts, Science, & Technology Myrtle Beach SC Loblolly Pine

Conway Elementary School Conway SC American Sweetgum

Manning Early Childhood Center, Clarendon School District Manning SC American Sweetgum

Spartanburg Community College Horticulture Program Spartanburg SC American Sweetgum

Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America Knoxville TN American Sweetgum

Lipscomb Academy Nashville TN American Sweetgum

Pellissippi State Community College Knoxville TN Loblolly Pine

Sumner Academy Gallatin TN American Sweetgum

Texas

Atlanta Public Library Atlanta TX American Sweetgum

Beaumont Children’s Museum & Beaumont Botanical Gardens Beaumont TX Loblolly Pine

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School San Marcos TX Loblolly Pine

Charles W. Young Junior High School Arlington TX Loblolly Pine

Clear Creek Intermediate, Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) League City TX American Sweetgum

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden – Children’s Adventure Garden Dallas TX American Sweetgum

DeKalb Independent School District De Kalb TX Loblolly Pine

Doss Consolidated Common School District (CCSD) Doss TX American Sweetgum

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Fort Worth TX Loblolly Pine

Galveston County 4H Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program (Houston Botanic Gardens) Houston TX American Sweetgum

Goliad Independent School District Goliad TX Loblolly Pine

Greens Prairie Elementary School College Station TX American Sweetgum

Groves Elementary School Humble TX Loblolly Pine

Kay Granger Elementary School Fort Worth TX Loblolly Pine

Leadership Big Bend, Nopalitos Park Alpine TX American Sweetgum

Science Hall Elementary School Kyle TX American Sweetgum

Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College San Antonio TX Loblolly Pine

Space Center Intermediate, Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) Houston TX Loblolly Pine

Texas A&M Forest Service Conroe TX American Sweetgum

Texas A&M University, Physics & Astronomy Department College Station TX American Sweetgum

University of Texas at Arlington Arlington TX American Sweetgum

Uplift Summit International Preparatory Middle School Arlington TX Loblolly Pine

Westside Elementary School Cedar Park TX Loblolly Pine

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy Austin TX Loblolly Pine

Utah

Southern Utah University STEM Center Cedar City UT American Sweetgum

Virginia

Essex County Museum Tappahannock VA American Sweetgum

Virginia Living Museum Newport News VA Loblolly Pine

Virginia Zoo Norfolk VA Loblolly Pine

Washington

Innovation Lab High School Bothell WA Sycamore

Orchard Prairie School District Spokane WA Sycamore

Richland School District Richland WA Sycamore

Upper Columbia Resource Conservation & Development Council Spokane Valley WA Sycamore

Yakima Area Arboretum Yakima WA Sycamore

Wisconsin

Dunn County Historical Society Menomonie WI Sycamore

Fall 2024 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards

Distribution is underway through November 2024. This list will be updated once distribution is complete. Previously notified recipients who have not received a seedling may be deferred to a later cycle based on current ready-to-ship seedling inventory.

Spring 2025 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards

Selection is in progress.

Fall 2025 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards

Selection is in progress.