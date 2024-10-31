Artemis I Moon Tree seedlings continue to find new homes with schools, museums, libraries, universities, and community organizations across the contiguous United States. An open call to NASA’s Artifacts Module in Fall, 2023 welcomed over 1000 organization submissions, which were reviewed and ranked by a joint USDA Forest Service and NASA panel.
Final recipient selection and seedling assignments for each cycle are informed by rank and region, and subject to a limited inventory of trees germinated from each of the five species of seeds flown aboard Artemis I in 2022. Recipient selection and seedling distribution follows four cycles: Spring 2024, Fall 2024, Spring 2025, and Fall 2025.
Spring 2024 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards
Alabama
Fairfield City Schools – Fairfield High Preparatory School Fairfield AL American Sweetgum
Meridianville Middle School Hazel Green AL Loblolly Pine
Pioneer Museum of Alabama Troy AL Loblolly Pine
Troy University Arboretum Troy AL Loblolly Pine
Arkansas
Baxter County Library Mountain Home AR American Sweetgum
Arizona
University of Arizona – Lunar and Planetary Laboratory (LPL) Tucson AZ American Sweetgum
California
Forestr.org Castro Valley CA Sequoia
Girl Scout Troop 7574 Dana Point CA Sequoia
Greenfield Union School District Greenfield CA Sequoia
Quest Science Center Livermore CA Sequoia
Santiago STEAM Magnet Elementary School Lake Forest CA Sequoia
Colorado
United States Air Force Academy USAF Academy CO American Sweetgum
Connecticut
New Milford High School New Milford CT American Sweetgum
South School – New Canaan School District New Canaan CT Sycamore
Yale University Marsh Botanical Garden New Haven CT American Sweetgum
Washington, DC
United States Capitol
Washington, DC DC American Sweetgum
Florida
Agricultural Biotechnology Academy, West Florida High School of Advanced Technology, Escambia County School District Pensacola FL Loblolly Pine
Cornerstone Learning Community Tallahassee FL American Sweetgum
Dreamers Academy Sarasota FL American Sweetgum
Florida Forest Service Tallahassee FL Loblolly Pine
Florida Polytechnic University Lakeland FL American Sweetgum
Gulfside Community Partnership School Holiday FL Loblolly Pine
H.B. Plant High School Tampa FL American Sweetgum
Hobbs Middle School Milton FL American Sweetgum
Lawton Environmental Study Area (LESA), T.W. Lawton Elementary Oviedo FL American Sweetgum
Montverde Academy Montverde FL American Sweetgum
Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science New Port Richey FL American Sweetgum
Museum of Science and Industry Tampa FL American Sweetgum
North Andrews Gardens Elementary Oakland Park FL American Sweetgum
Orange Park Elementary Orange Park FL American Sweetgum
Pine Crest School Fort Lauderdale FL American Sweetgum
Port Malabar Elementary School Palm Bay FL American Sweetgum
St. Peter Catholic School Deland FL Loblolly Pine
UF/IFAS Extension Clay County 4-H Green Cove Springs FL Loblolly Pine
University of West Florida Pensacola FL Loblolly Pine
West Navarre Intermediate School Navarre FL American Sweetgum
Georgia
Berrien Elementary School Nashville GA Loblolly Pine
East Georgia State College Swainsboro GA Loblolly Pine
Lilburn Elementary School Lilburn GA Loblolly Pine
Park Elementary School Hamilton GA Loblolly Pine
Sagamore Hills Elementary School Atlanta GA Loblolly Pine
United States Air Force Moody Air Force Base GA American Sweetgum
Iowa
Cedar Rapids Community School District, Metro High School Cedar Rapids IA Sycamore
Idaho
American Falls High School American Falls ID Sycamore
Illinois
Eagle Pointe Elementary School Plainfield IL Sycamore
Marion Community Unit #2 School District, Marion Junior High School Marion IL Sycamore
Monmouth College Monmouth IL American Sweetgum
Indiana
Franklin Community High School Franklin IN American Sweetgum
Hayes Arboretum Richmond IN American Sweetgum
Kansas
Tecumseh South Elementary School Tecumseh KS American Sweetgum
Kentucky
Christian County Middle School Hopkinsville KY American Sweetgum
FIND Outdoors Gladie Visitor Center, Red River Gorge Stanton KY American Sweetgum
Graves County High School Mayfield KY American Sweetgum
Martha Layne Collins High School Shelbyville KY American Sweetgum
Louisiana
Shreve Island Elementary, Caddo Parish Schools Shreveport LA American Sweetgum
YMCA of Bogalusa Bogalusa LA Loblolly Pine
Massachusetts
Bernardston Elementary School Bernardston MA American Sweetgum
Michigan
The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park Traverse City MI Sycamore
Minnesota
Forest Lake Area High School Forest Lake MN Sycamore
Missouri
Columbia Public Schools Elementary Gifted Program Columbia MO American Sweetgum
Trailridge Elementary Lee’s Summit MO American Sweetgum
Mississippi
Bayou Academy Cleveland MS American Sweetgum
Clinton Community Nature Center Clinton MS American Sweetgum
North Carolina
Cardinal Gibbons High School Raleigh NC American Sweetgum
FIND Outdoors Cradle of Forestry Pisgah National Forest NC American Sweetgum
Mars Hill University Mars Hill NC American Sweetgum
Montgomery County NC Extension Master Gardener Volunteers; The Gathering Garden Mount Gilead NC Loblolly Pine
North Carolina Executive Mansion – Governor’s Residence
Raleigh NC Loblolly Pine
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics – Morganton Morganton NC American Sweetgum
White Oak High School Jacksonville NC American Sweetgum
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics – Durham Durham NC Sycamore
Nebraska
Hastings College Hastings NE American Sweetgum
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lincoln NE American Sweetgum
New Hampshire
Barnstead Elementary School Center Barnstead NH Sycamore
Nashua Community College Nashua NH Sycamore
New Jersey
Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University Glassboro NJ American Sweetgum
Information Age Learning Center Wall Township NJ American Sweetgum
New Mexico
New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum Las Cruces NM Loblolly Pine
New York
Baldwinsville Central School District Baldwinsville NY Sycamore
Bronx Community College Bronx NY Sycamore
Franklin Middle School, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District Town of Tonawanda NY Sycamore
Pembroke Junior/Senior High School Corfu NY American Sweetgum
Rome City School District Rome NY Sequoia
State University of New York (SUNY) – New Paltz New Paltz NY American Sweetgum
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium Centerport NY American Sweetgum
Ohio
Claymont High School Uhrichsville OH Sycamore
Coldwater Exempted Village Schools Coldwater OH American Sweetgum
Copley-Fairlawn Middle School, Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Copley OH Sycamore
Liberty-Benton High School Findlay OH Sycamore
Marshall STEMM Academy Toledo OH American Sweetgum
Portsmouth City Schools Portsmouth OH American Sweetgum
Pymatuning Valley High School Andover OH American Sweetgum
Wayne National Forest Nelsonville OH American Sweetgum
Oklahoma
Centennial Middle School Broken Arrow OK Loblolly Pine
Jenks Northwest Elementary School Tulsa OK American Sweetgum
Perkins Public Library: Thomas – Wilhite Memorial Library Perkins OK American Sweetgum
Oregon
Crow Middle School Eugene OR American Sweetgum
Friends of Myrtle Creek Library Myrtle Creek OR American Sweetgum
Lent Elementary School Portland OR American Sweetgum
Tamarack Elementary School Hillsboro OR American Sweetgum
Willamette Elementary School, McMinnville School District McMinnville OR American Sweetgum
Pennsylvania
Allegheny Observatory, University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA American Sweetgum
Montour High School McKees Rocks PA American Sweetgum
Penn State University, Penn State Erie – The Behrend College Erie PA American Sweetgum
Penn State University, Penn State Schuylkill University Park PA Sycamore
Perkiomen Valley Middle School East Collegeville PA American Sweetgum
The Reading Public Museum Reading PA Sycamore
Rhode Island
Tiverton Public Library Tiverton RI American Sweetgum
South Carolina
Academy for the Arts, Science, & Technology Myrtle Beach SC Loblolly Pine
Conway Elementary School Conway SC American Sweetgum
Manning Early Childhood Center, Clarendon School District Manning SC American Sweetgum
Spartanburg Community College Horticulture Program Spartanburg SC American Sweetgum
Tennessee
Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America Knoxville TN American Sweetgum
Lipscomb Academy Nashville TN American Sweetgum
Pellissippi State Community College Knoxville TN Loblolly Pine
Sumner Academy Gallatin TN American Sweetgum
Texas
Atlanta Public Library Atlanta TX American Sweetgum
Beaumont Children’s Museum & Beaumont Botanical Gardens Beaumont TX Loblolly Pine
Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School San Marcos TX Loblolly Pine
Charles W. Young Junior High School Arlington TX Loblolly Pine
Clear Creek Intermediate, Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) League City TX American Sweetgum
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden – Children’s Adventure Garden Dallas TX American Sweetgum
DeKalb Independent School District De Kalb TX Loblolly Pine
Doss Consolidated Common School District (CCSD) Doss TX American Sweetgum
Fort Worth Botanic Garden Fort Worth TX Loblolly Pine
Galveston County 4H Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program (Houston Botanic Gardens) Houston TX American Sweetgum
Goliad Independent School District Goliad TX Loblolly Pine
Greens Prairie Elementary School College Station TX American Sweetgum
Groves Elementary School Humble TX Loblolly Pine
Kay Granger Elementary School Fort Worth TX Loblolly Pine
Leadership Big Bend, Nopalitos Park Alpine TX American Sweetgum
Science Hall Elementary School Kyle TX American Sweetgum
Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College San Antonio TX Loblolly Pine
Space Center Intermediate, Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) Houston TX Loblolly Pine
Texas A&M Forest Service Conroe TX American Sweetgum
Texas A&M University, Physics & Astronomy Department College Station TX American Sweetgum
University of Texas at Arlington Arlington TX American Sweetgum
Uplift Summit International Preparatory Middle School Arlington TX Loblolly Pine
Westside Elementary School Cedar Park TX Loblolly Pine
Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy Austin TX Loblolly Pine
Utah
Southern Utah University STEM Center Cedar City UT American Sweetgum
Virginia
Essex County Museum Tappahannock VA American Sweetgum
Virginia Living Museum Newport News VA Loblolly Pine
Virginia Zoo Norfolk VA Loblolly Pine
Washington
Innovation Lab High School Bothell WA Sycamore
Orchard Prairie School District Spokane WA Sycamore
Richland School District Richland WA Sycamore
Upper Columbia Resource Conservation & Development Council Spokane Valley WA Sycamore
Yakima Area Arboretum Yakima WA Sycamore
Wisconsin
Dunn County Historical Society Menomonie WI Sycamore
Fall 2024 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards
Distribution is underway through November 2024. This list will be updated once distribution is complete. Previously notified recipients who have not received a seedling may be deferred to a later cycle based on current ready-to-ship seedling inventory.
Spring 2025 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards
Selection is in progress.
Fall 2025 Artemis I Moon Tree Stewards
Selection is in progress.