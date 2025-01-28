Wolf Moon in Washington

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A NASA photographer captured the full “wolf” moon rising over the Lincoln Memorial and Memorial Bridge on Jan. 13, 2025.

The Maine Farmers’ Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s. Over time, these names have become widely known and used. According to this almanac, the full moon in January is called the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves heard howling outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter.

