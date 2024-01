NASA/Joshua Stevens; USGS

The Operational Land Imager-2 on Landsat 9 captured this image of Simsbury, Connecticut on September 15, 2022. Martin Luther King Jr. and other students from Morehouse College worked summers on a tobacco farm, Meadowood, in Simsbury in 1944 and 1947 to earn money for tuition. King’s time in Connecticut impacted his outlook and trajectory as a minister and civil rights activist, according to King scholars.

Text Credit: Adam Voiland

Image Credit: NASA/Joshua Stevens; USGS