‘Vast and Rich:’ Studying the Ocean With NASA Computer Simulations

Abby Tabor

Apr 22, 2024
A tool developed at NASA’s Advanced Supercomputing division provides researchers with a global view of their ocean simulation in high resolution. In this part of the global visualization, the Gulf Stream features prominently. Surface water speeds are shown ranging from 0 meters per second (dark blue) to 1.25 meters (about 4 feet) per second (cyan). The video is running at one simulation day per second. The data used comes from the Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean (ECCO) consortium. Credits: NASA/Bron Nelson, David Ellsworth

“Every time I help with visualizing [ocean] simulation data, I learn about an entirely new area of ocean or climate research, and I’m reminded of how vast and rich this area of research is. And…the real magic happens at the intersection and interaction of simulated and observed data.

It is a great honor – and a thrill – to collaborate with devoted, world-class scientists doing such important, cutting-edge research and sometimes to even help them learn something new about their science.”

Dr. Nina McCurdy

Data visualization scientist with the NASA Advanced Supercomputing division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley

This Earth Day, learn more about the work of Nina and other Ames researchers studying our planet: Celebrating Our Ocean World at NASA in Silicon Valley.