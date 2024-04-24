Tracking Spring Flooding

NASA/Michala Garrison, USGS
Ural River levels peak in this April 13, 2024, enhanced color image from Landsat 9; here, vegetation appears red, while water is blue-green. After heavy rain and rapid snowmelt, rivers in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan swelled, flooding homes and displacing thousands of people.
Landsat 9, the latest satellite in the Landsat series, contributes a critical component to the international strategy for monitoring the health and state of the Earth, allowing more frequent observations. Data from Landsat 9 can be used to inform decisions in key areas like urban expansion, coral reef degradation, and natural disasters.
