The Start of an Eclipse

Monika Luabeya

Oct 18, 2023
The Sun appears as a white disc in the darkness of space. The Moon begins to pass in front of it on the left, making it look like there's a circular portion of the Sun missing.
NASA / Jasmin Moghbeli

While aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli took this picture of the Moon passing in front of the Sun during the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. As the space station orbits Earth, astronauts take images of the planet below and phenomena in space.

Visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America, millions of people in the Western Hemisphere experienced this eclipse. If you weren’t in the path of the annular eclipse, or you want to relive this exciting event, watch our coverage of the 2023 annular solar eclipse.

Image credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli