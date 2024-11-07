Suggested Searches

The Cast and Crew of “Ain’t Too Proud” Visit NASA Langley

Michael Jorgensen

Public Affairs Specialist

Nov 07, 2024
Members of the cast and crew of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" pose for a photo inside of the 8-foot high-temperature tunnel at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.
NASA/David C. Bowman

Get Ready! Members of the cast and crew of the Broadway national touring production of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” visited NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia on Nov. 6, where they learned more about the center’s work in air, space, and science. The show was in the area performing at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News. 

 
The group met with center leadership and members of Langley’s workforce and toured Langley’s historic hangar, 8-Foot High-Temperature Tunnel, Inflatable Habitats, and the ISAAC (Integrated Structural Assembly of Advanced Composites) robot

Nov 07, 2024

