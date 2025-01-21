Suni Williams Conducts Spacewalk

NASA

NASA astronaut Suni Williams is seen outside the International Space Station during the Jan. 16, 2025, spacewalk where she and fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague replaced a rate gyro assembly that helps maintain the orientation of the orbital outpost. It was the fourth spacewalk for Hague and the eighth for Williams.

Williams and Hague also installed patches to cover damaged areas of light filters on the NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer) X-ray telescope, replaced a reflector device on one of the international docking adapters, and checked access areas and connector tools that astronauts will use for future Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer maintenance.

Stay up to date with International Space Station activities by visiting the space station blog.

Image credit: NASA