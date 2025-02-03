Suggested Searches

1 min read

Stacking Artemis II

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Feb 03, 2025
Image Article
A booster segment - a massive white cylindrical object with the red NASA "worm" insignia on it - is attached to a yellow lifting beam inside a large building. There is a large United States flag on the wall to the right of the booster segment. A few people in blue jumpsuits and hard hats stand at the base of the yellow platform at center.
NASA/Frank Michaux

NASA’s iconic “worm” insignia stands out in this photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025, as engineers and technicians prepared to lift the left center center booster segment for the agency’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. The boosters will help support the remaining rocket components and the Orion spacecraft during final assembly of the Artemis II Moon rocket and provide more than 75 percent of the total SLS thrust during liftoff from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Get more Artemis II news.

Image credit: NASA/Frank Michaux